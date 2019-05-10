Meng cites Trump comments in seeking stay of extradition

VANCOUVER/NEW YORK • Huawei's chief financial officer intends to seek a stay of extradition proceedings in part based on statements by President Donald Trump about the case, which her lawyers say disqualifies the United States from pursuing the matter in Canada.

CFO Meng Wanzhou, 47, the daughter of Huawei Technologies' billionaire founder Ren Zhengfei, was arrested at Vancouver's airport in December on a US warrant and is fighting extradition on charges that she conspired to defraud global banks about Huawei's relationship with a company operating in Iran.

After the arrest, Mr Trump told Reuters he would intervene in the US case against Meng if it would help close a trade deal with China.

Meng's defence lawyers said in a document presented to the British Columbia Supreme Court on Wednesday that they intend to apply for the stay of the extradition proceedings based on abuses that go beyond Mr Trump's comments.

The lawyers also claim Meng was unlawfully detained, searched and interrogated at the airport, with her arrest delayed under the guise of a routine immigration check.

Meng's lawyers did not say when they would apply for the stay of the extradition hearing. She will next appear in court on Sept 23, when her defence will make more applications for further disclosure surrounding her arrest.

