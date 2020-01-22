Meng broke no law in Canada, her lawyers argue

VANCOUVER • Huawei Technologies chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou should not be dispatched to the United States because her alleged crimes do not meet Canada's legal tests for extradition, her defence lawyers said at the opening of hearings.

At issue in a legal battle that has severely strained Canada-China relations is whether her extradition request meets the crucial test of double criminality: Would her alleged crime have also been a crime in Canada?

If the judge rules it does not meet that standard, she could be discharged, according to Canada's extradition rules.

Extraditing Meng "would undermine the double criminality rule", her defence lawyer Richard Peck told the court in Vancouver on Monday.

The hearings that started this week offer Meng's first opportunity to avoid handover to America, which accuses her of fraud, saying she lied to HSBC Holdings and tricked it into transactions that violated US sanctions on Iran.

Meng attended the hearing as some 150 media and spectators watched the proceedings from the gallery.

Her defence has argued that the US case is, in reality, a sanctions-violations complaint that it has sought to "dress up" as fraud to make it easier to extradite her.

"Fraud is a facade," Mr Peck said. "In the end, we are being asked to impose on Canada an obligation to assist the US in enforcing sanctions on Iran."

Her team, citing section 29 of Canada's Extradition Act, said double criminality needs to be assessed as of February last year - the date when Canada's justice minister authorised the start of extradition proceedings.

At that time, Canada did not have sanctions on Iran.

Therefore, her lawyers argued, her case fails to meet the double criminality test - any transactions by HSBC would not have broken any Canadian laws.

Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes appeared to question whether the court might consider a broader time range.

"It might not be as straightforward as it appears," she said. If so, that could throw a spanner into the defence's arguments.

Meng allegedly tricked the HSBC banker at a meeting in Hong Kong in August 2013, when Canada had a full embargo on trade with Iran. So any transactions by HSBC at that time would have violated Canadian sanctions.

Meng, the eldest daughter of billionaire Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei, has become the highest-profile target of a broader US effort to contain China and its largest technology company, which Washington sees as a national security threat.

Meng, who turns 48 next month, is charged with bank and wire fraud, which carries a maximum term of 20 years in prison on conviction.

China has demanded that Canada release Meng, and has retaliated by slapping sanctions on Canadian products such as canola, while detaining two Canadians after her arrest in December 2018.

The double-criminality hearings are scheduled for four days, but the ruling would likely come much later - possibly in months.

As the extradition hearing began, Huawei released a video statement on its Twitter feed, saying it has confidence in the process.

"We trust in Canada's judicial system, which will prove Ms Meng's innocence," spokesman Benjamin Howes said.

BLOOMBERG