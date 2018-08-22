Magnitude 7 quake hits northern Venezuela coast: USGS

CARACAS (REUTERS) - A major earthquake of magnitude 7.3 struck the northern coast of Venezuela on Tuesday (Aug 21), the US Geological Survey said, and shook buildings as far away as the capital, Caracas, witnesses said.

The quake, initially reported as a magnitude 6.7 and then 7.0, was centered near the town of Carupano.

The US Pacific Tsunami Centre said the quake, which was fairly deep, could cause small tsunami waves along the coast near the epicentre, 37km south-west of the town of Carupano.

A magnitude 7.3 quake is considered major and is capable of causing widespread, heavy damage, but the quake was 123.11km deep, which would have dampened the shaking.