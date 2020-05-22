Latin America now reporting largest portion of daily new cases

NEW YORK/LIMA • Global coronavirus cases surpassed five million on Wednesday, with Latin America overtaking the United States and Europe in the past week to report the largest portion of daily new cases.

It represents a new phase in the spread of the deadly coronavirus, which peaked in China in February before large-scale outbreaks followed in Europe and the US.

Latin America accounted for around a third of the 91,000 confirmed cases reported earlier this week. Europe and the US each accounted for just over 20 per cent.

A large number of those new cases came from Brazil, which recently surpassed Germany, France and Britain to become the country with the third-largest outbreak in the world, behind the US and Russia. Cases in Brazil are now rising at a daily pace second only to that in the US.

Peru on Wednesday became the second Latin American country after Brazil to reach 100,000 coronavirus cases, according to figures released by its Health Ministry.

The number of people who have died from the virus in Peru has also passed 3,000, with only Brazil and Mexico having suffered more in the region. Both cases and deaths in the country have trebled since April 30.

The dire statistics come even though Peru has been in lockdown for nine weeks, paralysing its economy.

The vast majority of cases are in the nation's capital Lima and its port of Callao, where one-third of the country's 32 million people live.

Peru's health system is overwhelmed and teetering on the brink of collapse, with public hospitals facing drastic equipment shortages.

"It's like a horror film," said Mr Miguel Armas, a nurse at the Hipolito Unanue hospital in Lima.

"Inside, it seems like a cemetery, given all the bodies. Patients are dying in their chairs (or) in their wheelchairs."

Mr Armas and his fellow hospital staff protested in the streets on Wednesday, demanding better safety equipment.

Peru has 7,500 people receiving hospital treatment for Covid-19, according to the latest figures.

Lima's crematoriums have had to work day and night to deal with the dead, while queues of funeral cars have formed outside some hospitals in the Callao neighbourhood.

"My father died alone, there are no doctors inside, (patients) are dying because there are no doctors and no medicine," Ms Gloria Baylon, 37, said outside the Luis Negreiros hospital in Callao.

Reports of the coronavirus first surfaced in Wuhan, China, and the first 41 cases were confirmed on Jan 10.

It took the world until April 1 to reach its first million cases, but since then, about one million new cases are reported every two weeks.

At more than five million cases now, the virus has infected more people in under six months than the annual total of severe flu cases, which the World Health Organisation estimates is around three million to five million globally.

The pandemic has claimed about 330,000 lives, though the true number is thought to be higher as testing is still limited, and many countries do not include fatalities that occur outside of hospitals. More than half of the total fatalities have been recorded in Europe.

Despite the continued increase in cases, many countries are reopening schools and workplaces after weeks of lockdown that have helped stem the spread of the virus.

Financial markets have also been boosted slightly by promising early results from the first US vaccine trial in humans.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE