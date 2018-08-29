Justin Trudeau says will only sign Nafta deal that is 'good for Canada'

LONGUEUIL, Canada (AFP) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday (Aug 28) he would only sign a revamped North American Free Trade Agreement (Nafta) that is "good for Canada," after the United States and Mexico hammered out their differences to reach a tentative accord.

"We will engage in a positive way and look forward to ultimately signing a deal as long as it's good for Canada and good for middle class Canadians," Trudeau said as his foreign minister was set to rejoin trilateral Nafta negotiations in Washington.

