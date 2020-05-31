Intercepting floating trash

PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Workers collecting some 1,000 cubic m of garbage that was washed away by the rain and caught by a floating barrier installed at a tributary of Lake Amatitlan, 30km south of Guatemala City, on Friday. The authorities warned that water contamination could be made worse by the disposal of gloves, masks and other personal protective equipment amid the Covid-19 pandemic. 

