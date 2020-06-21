Infections in Brazil cross 1m, deaths approach 50,000

RIO DE JANEIRO • Brazil passed one million coronavirus cases on Friday and approached 50,000 deaths, a new nadir for the world's second worst-hit country as it struggles with a tense political climate and worsening economic outlook.

Second only to the United States in both cases and deaths, Brazil confirmed its first case of the coronavirus on Feb 26.

The virus has spread relentlessly across the continent-sized country, eroding support for right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro and raising fears of economic collapse after years of anaemic growth.

Brazil reported 1,032,913 confirmed cases as of Friday, with 1,206 new deaths taking total official fatalities to 48,954, the Health Ministry said.

Friday also saw a new record in the daily number of cases with 54,771 reported, suggesting the outbreak is far from over.

"That number of one million is much less than the real number of people who have been infected, because there is under-reporting of a magnitude of five to 10 times," said Dr Alexandre Naime Barbosa, a medical professor at the Sao Paulo State University.

"The true number is probably at least three million and could even be as high as 10 million people."

Covid-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, arrived in Brazil via wealthy tourists returning from Europe to major south-eastern cities such as Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

It has spread deep into the interior, reaching 82 per cent of Brazil's municipalities, data from the Health Ministry showed.

Mr Bolsonaro, sometimes called the "Tropical Trump", has been widely criticised for his handling of the crisis.

The country still has no permanent health minister after losing two since April, following clashes with the President.

REUTERS