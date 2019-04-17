Hungry Venezuelans pick through Brazil landfill

PACARAIMA, BRAZIL (REUTERS) - Venezuelan migrants in the border town of Pacaraima, Brazil are competing with vultures for any scraps of food they can find in a landfill.

"Sometimes we get a little wheat flour, some beans," said 43-year-old Venezuelan migrant, Charly Sanchez. "What else? One lady got some spaghetti over there. This morning I got a little bit of oil."

Charly Sanchez is among several million to flee Venezuela's crippling economic and humanitarian crisis, a crisis that the West blames on President Nicolas Maduro.

He's being accused of mismanaging the nation's oil-producing economy.

Rosemary Tovar, a 23-year-old Venezuelan migrant from Caracas, says it's because of Maduro that she was unable to find a job in her own country.

"We want to go back to our country, but what he's doing does not allowing (sic) us to."

Pacaraima hosts the only road in the region that crosses into Brazil.

Related Story Venezuela slams US bid to cover 'invasion' with aid

Another group of Venezeluans got here three months ago but stopped when they found an abandoned bus. They needed shelter and have lived here ever since.

They hope to move south and find jobs, but for now, they search for food.