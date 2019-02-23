Huawei says it won't open 'back doors' for Chinese govt

OTTAWA • Huawei Technologies would deny any Chinese government request to open up "back doors" in foreign telecommunications networks because it is not legally obliged to do so, the company's chairman says.

Mr Liang Hua, speaking to reporters in Toronto on Thursday, said the company had received an independent legal opinion about its obligations under Chinese law, and said there is nothing forcing companies to create what he called "back doors" in networks.

He said it had never received any such request, but would refuse it if the company did.

"We will not execute the request" because it would not be lawful, he said through a translator, stressing that he leads "an independent business organisation" aimed at serving its customers. "We have kept a good track record on cyber security."

His comments, and an announcement of increased spending in Canada, come as the country and several of its peers weigh whether to restrict or ban Huawei from their 5G networks.

The company's chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou, meanwhile, is under house arrest in Vancouver over alleged violations of US sanctions on Iran and faces extradition from Canada to the United States.

Chinese national security laws require that any organisation shall cooperate with national intelligence work - raising fears that the government could lean on Huawei to compromise a telecommunications network in another country.

Asked about the law, Mr Liang acknowledged it, but said it does not specifically require Huawei to open up "back door" routes to monitor communications. He did not specifically address what other pressures the company could face.

Mr Liang also downplayed some of the geopolitical tensions, saying that difficulties are normal in business and that Huawei will continue to invest in Canada regardless of the 5G decision. However, he said he believes Ms Meng is innocent and that Canada will keep politics out of its decision.

"At the end of the day, we hope decisions on 5G can be made based on technology and not on other factors," he said.

The US, New Zealand and Australia have all restricted or banned Huawei from 5G networks, though New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said this week there had been no final decision.

Britain said this week that no decision has been made, but the country "will not compromise on the improvements we need to see from Huawei". Germany has ruled out a full Huawei ban.

Despite the tensions, the chairman predicted revenue growth for the company to US$125.4 billion (S$169.6 billion) this year, up from US$108.5 billion last year. Revenue in Canada totalled US$420 million last year, including US$270 million from telecom companies such as BCE and Telus, and US$150 million from consumer products.

He said the company "is just an equipment vendor" to those Canadian telecom firms, and does not own networks or Canadian customer data. He said he wants all providers to be treated equally in a "fair and just manner".

Cyber security and privacy protection are challenges for the en-tire industry and not just one company, he said.

The company will not abandon Canada if it bans 5G, Mr Liang said. "There are still customers that will choose us. In that case, we will continue to provide good service to customers," he said.

"I cannot say the US charges against Ms Meng are not politically driven," Mr Liang said. "I believe she is innocent, and I hope the Canadian justice system will bring justice back to her."

