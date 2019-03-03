Huawei extradition case to begin

Canada has officially ordered the start of extradition hearings against Chinese telecommunications equipment-maker Huawei's senior executive Meng Wanzhou, in a proceeding that promises to be long and politically explosive.

Canada's Department of Justice issued on Friday a formal "authority to proceed" after reviewing the US request that Meng be handed over to face fraud charges. The US alleges Meng lied to banks to trick them into processing transactions for Huawei that potentially violated Iran trade sanctions.

Beijing yesterday castigated both the US and Canada, calling the move "a severe political incident".

Meng has been released on bail pending the outcome of the hearings, which could take months.

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS