Have a delightful whale of a time

People walking through a humpback whale sculpture at the Festival Brilla at the Botanical Gardens in Bogota, Colombia. The Wild Lights event, which opened last Saturday and runs till Jan 12, features hundreds of giant colourful lanterns and illuminat
People walking through a humpback whale sculpture at the Festival Brilla at the Botanical Gardens in Bogota, Colombia. The Wild Lights event, which opened last Saturday and runs till Jan 12, features hundreds of giant colourful lanterns and illuminated sculptures inspired by wildlife, including the jaguar, marmoset and turtle. The sculptures measure between 2m and 21m in size, and are arranged according to the ecosystem that represents the species - from ocean, savanna moorland and desert, to cloud forest, jungle and mangrove. The show, which combines the art of Chinese silk lanterns with light and sound technology, has also been staged in Dublin, London and Paris.

