Gunman kills 2, injures 12 in Toronto shooting

TORONTO • A gunman dressed in black opened fire in a busy neighbourhood of Toronto, killing at least two people and wounding 12 others, the authorities said.

The motive for the shooting on Sunday night was not immediately clear and the identity of the suspect has not been made public. But Toronto police chief Mark Saunders said it was not a random act and terrorism had not been ruled out.

Canadian police said the suspect, who was identified only as a 29-year-old man, was also dead and Mr Saunders said there had been "an exchange of gunfire" before the gunman fled.

It was not clear, however, whether the suspect died from police bullets or killed himself.

One of the two victims killed was a woman and no information was available about the other person. Among those wounded was a young girl, who was in critical condition.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted yesterday: "The people of Toronto are strong, resilient and brave - and we'll be there to support you through this difficult time."

Mr Saunders said it was too soon to know what the motive was for the rampage in a district of cafes and restaurants. "We are looking at all possible motives... and not closing any doors," he told reporters at the site of the shooting.

Police said the gunman used a handgun. Toronto's homicide squad was leading the investigation, but local media reported the independent Special Investigations Unit, which probes police-involved shootings, had also been notified.

The gunfire erupted at about 10pm on Sunday near Danforth and Logan avenues, east of downtown in the Danforth neighbourhood, police tweeted. Witnesses reported hearing about 20 shots.

"There were a lot of shots. We would hear shooting and there would be a pause. We heard more shooting, and then a pause and then even more shooting," Canadian newspaper The Globe and Mail quoted a Mr John Tulloch as saying. He was out for a walk at the time.

"There must've been 20, 30 shots altogether. It was a lot. We just ran," he added.

Ms Jody Steinhauer was walking into a restaurant at the time with her partner, two sets of grandparents and her children. It was her birthday celebration, she told Radio New Zealand. But just as they were entering the eatery, they heard a series of cracks like firecrackers. Restaurant staff ordered everyone to the back of the room.

"All you could hear was screaming," Ms Steinhauer said. "There was a woman coming in off the street yelling, 'Help me! Help me!' She had been shot in the leg."

The woman was taken to the back of the room and stabilised on a bench. "Thank goodness there was a doctor in the restaurant," she added.

Ms Steinhauer ducked into a corner and began firing off tweets about what was happening.

"We couldn't even get through to the emergency 911 numbers because the circuits were jammed," she said. "I was able to tweet to reporters to let them know what was going on."

Toronto Mayor John Tory said: "Police have not drawn any conclusions about what happened here or why."

Mr Saunders issued an appeal to Toronto residents who may have information on the shooting.

Mr Tory said the mass shooting is "evidence of a gun problem" in Toronto. "Guns are too readily available to too many people," he told a news conference.

