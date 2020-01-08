Gunfire near Canadian parliament kills one, wounds three

A screenshot of the scene from an online news report.SCREENSHOT: TWITTER/CBC
OTTAWA (REUTERS) - One person was shot dead and three were seriously wounded in downtown Ottawa on Wednesday (Jan 8), about a kilometre from parliament, police said.

Police in the Canadian capital responded to reports of multiple gun shots at about 7.30am ET and three people were rushed to the hospital, a statement said.

Police were seeking a suspect, it said.

No further details were provided.

Local media cited police Inspector Francois D'Aoust saying it appeared to be a targeted shooting.

In 2014, a gunman attacked parliament and a soldier was fatally shot at a nearby war memorial.

The attacker was shot dead by parliament security personnel, and the shooting was later classified as a terrorist attack.

