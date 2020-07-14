Global coronavirus cases rise above 13 million

GENEVA • Global coronavirus infections passed 13 million yesterday, according to a Reuters tally, climbing by one million in just five days in a pandemic that has killed more than half a million people.

World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said there would be no return to the old normal for the foreseeable future, with too many countries headed in the wrong direction.

"The virus remains public enemy No. 1," he told a virtual briefing from WHO headquarters in Geneva. "If basics are not followed, the only way this pandemic is going to go, it is going to get worse and worse and worse. But it does not have to be this way.

The first case was reported in Wuhan, China, in early January and it took three months to reach one million cases. It has taken just five days to climb to 13 million cases from 12 million recorded on July 8.

The number of cases is around triple that of severe influenza illnesses recorded annually, according to the WHO. There have been more than 570,000 deaths linked to the coronavirus so far, within the same range as the number of yearly influenza deaths reported worldwide. The first death was reported on Jan 10 in Wuhan, before infections and fatalities surged in Europe and then later in the US.

Many hard-hit countries are easing lockdowns put in place to slow the spread of Covid-19. Other places, such as the Australian city of Melbourne, are implementing a second round of shutdowns.

The Reuters tally, which is based on government reports, shows the disease is accelerating the fastest in Latin America.

A tally by Agence France-Presse yesterday shows Latin America has surged past the United States and Canada to become the second-worst affected area in the world for coronavirus deaths. With 144,758 deaths officially declared by 0800 GMT, the region surpassed the US and Canada's total of 144,023 and is now behind only Europe with 202,505 deaths.

Brazil is the second-most affected country in Latin America, with 72,151 deaths, while Mexico, which has recorded 35,006 fatalities, has overtaken Italy and lies in fourth place. Coronavirus cases in Mexico rose by 4,482 to 299,750 on Sunday, according to data released by its Health Ministry. Over the last two weeks, total deaths in Mexico also overtook Spain and France.

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has prioritised reactivating the economy over enforcing strict lockdowns, a strategy that has drawn criticism that his government is not taking the virus seriously enough. Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell has said the disease's impact in Mexico has been exacerbated by inequality and an overabundance of processed foods - factors which have contributed to illnesses that make Covid-19 even more deadly.

Besides Mexico, Peru and Chile are also battling severe outbreaks.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Like other Latin American countries, Mexico has vulnerable populations where people must work to meet basic needs. They also live in crowded quarters, adding to the challenge of enforcing social distancing.

