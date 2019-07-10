Gas leak in Winnipeg motel sends 46 people to hospital

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (REUTERS) - A carbon monoxide gas leak at a motel in Winnipeg, Manitoba, sent 46 people to the hospital, with 15 of those in critical condition, the city said on Tuesday (July 9).

Staff and guests were evacuated from the Super 8 Motel, the city added on Twitter.

The fire department got an alarm at 10.19am CDT (11.19pm Singapore time).

"I'm very happy to say that none of the patients were requiring resuscitation," Winnipeg Fire and Paramedic Chief John Lane said at a press conference.

"But their carbon monoxide levels were such that they were in the critical category."

Carbon monoxide readings at the motel came in at 385 parts per million (ppm), Alex Forrest, president of the United Fire Fighters of Winnipeg, told CBC News.

Carbon monoxide levels become dangerous at 10-20 ppm, he said.

Thirty fire and paramedic units responded to the scene, Lane said.

Manitoba Hydro, the provincial gas provider, said on Twitter it shut off gas to the motel and was ventilating the building.

The City of Winnipeg also said that Winnipeg Animal Services attended, to provide care for the dog who was evacuated from the motel.

Manitoba Hydro was working to determine the cause of the leak.