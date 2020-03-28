Four passengers die on stranded Dutch cruise ship: Company

PANAMA CITY (AFP) - Four passengers have died aboard a cruise ship carrying dozens of people with flu-like symptoms that has been stranded off the coast of South America for several days, the liner company said on Friday (March 27).

The Zaandam, with 1,800 passengers on board, is currently in Panama's territorial waters, having been prevented from docking in several countries due to coronavirus fears.

"Holland America Line can confirm that four older guests have passed away on Zaandam," the Dutch-owned company said in a statement.