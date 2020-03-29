Foreigners barred, but Bolsonaro urges return to work

BRASILIA • Brazil on Friday barred all non-resident foreigners from entering the country via its airports to slow the spread of the coronavirus, but President Jair Bolsonaro urged Brazilians to return to work instead of practising social distancing.

Mr Bolsonaro also cast doubts on Sao Paulo's death toll from the coronavirus outbreak and accused the state governor of manipulating the numbers for political ends, without giving evidence for his claims.

The justice ministry's travel ban, published in Brazil's official gazette, goes into effect tomorrow and follows similar measures in several other South American nations.

Brazil's inconsistent response to the coronavirus outbreak has triggered an ugly dispute between the President and state governors.

"I'm sorry, some people will die, they will die, that's life," Mr Bolsonaro said in a television interview on Friday night. "You can't stop a car factory because of traffic deaths."

He said that in Sao Paulo, Brazil's economic powerhouse, the death toll seemed "too large". Sao Paulo has the most cases and deaths so far of coronavirus in Brazil - 1,223 cases and 68 deaths. "We need to look at what is happening there, this cannot be a numbers game to favour political interests," he said.

His accusations were the latest in an ugly battle with governors, who have chafed at the President's view that protecting the economy takes priority over social distancing measures to combat the spread of the contagious coronavirus.

On Friday, Mr Bolsonaro launched a "#BrazilCannotStop" television ad, featuring a slogan similar to a campaign in Milan before deaths in Italy soared.

"For the neighbourhood salesmen, for the shop owners in city centres, for domestic employees, for millions of Brazilians, Brazil cannot stop," said the ad, which shows scenes of crowded classrooms and street markets.

Also on Friday, Brazil's central bank called for emergency bond-buying powers in line with "quantitative easing" policies in other countries, while unveiling a 40 billion reais (S$11.2 billion) credit line to help smaller companies with payroll.

