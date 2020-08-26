Flavio Bolsonaro, eldest son of Brazil's president, tests positive for Covid-19

A 2018 photo shows Jair Bolsonaro (left) and his son Flavio arriving for a press conference in Brasilia.
A 2018 photo shows Jair Bolsonaro (left) and his son Flavio arriving for a press conference in Brasilia.PHOTO: AFP
Published
18 min ago

BRASILIA (REUTERS) - Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, the eldest son of president Jair Bolsonaro, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to a statement by Flavio's spokesman.

Flavio has no symptoms of Covid-19 and is at home, it said, adding he has started taking chloroquine and azithromycin as part of a treatment against the virus.

President Bolsonaro is a big supporter of chloroquine, a drug used to treat malaria, despite the lack of solid evidence it works against the disease.

Bolsonaro himself caught the virus earlier, as well as his wife Michelle Bolsonaro and his youngest son, Jair Renan.

 

Related Stories: 

Read the latest on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and beyond on our dedicated site here.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

Topics: 

Branded Content