Flames of protest continue in Chile

A fire blazing in a building amid new protests on Monday after Chilean President Sebastian Pinera replaced eight Cabinet members, a house-cleaning aimed at taming the biggest political crisis since Chile's return to democracy in 1990. Last week, protests that spun out of control had already prompted Mr Pinera to pledge worker-friendly changes. The centre-right billionaire, who trounced the leftist opposition in 2017 elections, vowed to boost the minimum wage and pensions, lower the prices of medicine and public transportation and assure proper health insurance.