Dakar race raises a storm

French driver Sebastien Loeb and co-driver Daniel Elena of Monaco raising a storm of dust during stage 4 of the Dakar Rally between Arequipa and Tacna, in Peru, on Thursday. Loeb, a nine-time world rally champion, suffered three punctures in his Peugeot but still moved up to sixth place. Qatar's Nasser Al-Attiyah extended his lead after winning the stage. The Toyota driver, a two-time Dakar winner, completed the 406km special timed stage with a lead of eight minutes and 55 seconds over Stephane Peterhansel, who has won 13 times. The 41st edition of the event started in Lima on Sunday and will end there next Thursday, after 10 stages.