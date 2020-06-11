Cyber attack halts ops at Honda's India, Brazil plants

TOKYO • Honda plants in Brazil and India have halted operations as the Japanese automaker battles to recover from a cyber attack that affected several factories worldwide.

The cyber attack at the beginning of the week targeted Honda's internal servers and spread a virus through the company's systems, a spokesman told Agence France-Presse yesterday.

Motorcycle plants in India and Brazil were still out of action following the attack, while a four-wheel vehicle plant in Turkey resumed operations yesterday, the spokesman said.

The firm was "still investigating details", she said. In total, the cyber attack affected 11 Honda plants - including five in the United States, according to local media reports.

All US plants have resumed operations, the spokesman said, declining to elaborate further. She said the suspension would have only a limited impact on Honda's business globally.

Global automakers including Honda have already been hit hard by a slump in sales because of the coronavirus pandemic. Last month, Honda reported a 25.3 per cent fall in net profit from the previous year as sales dropped 6 per cent to 14.9 trillion yen (S$190 billion) in the fiscal year ended March.

