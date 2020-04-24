Coronavirus: Some Mexico doctors attacked with bleach over virus fears

MEXICO CITY (BLOOMBERG) - Dr Angela Vargas works in a Mexico City hospital with rheumatic disease patients, not coronavirus cases. But when she leaves the clinic she's treated as if she's sick herself.

To avoid getting attacked, like some of her colleagues have, Dr Vargas, 46, changes into civilian clothes when she leaves the hospital.

"If people see that you're a nurse or that you work at a hospital, they look at you like you're infected," she told Bloomberg on Thursday (April 23).

While doctors from Florida to Italy have been cheered on by the public, in Mexico some have been assaulted in the streets, banned from public transportation, and in a few cases doused in bleach. It happened to a head nurse at Dr Vargas's hospital, and according to news reports to a doctor in the state of Jalisco and a nurse in Sinaloa.

Mexico isn't the only country where doctors have been targeted by those who fear they're spreading the virus.

In India, healthcare workers have been beaten by mobs or forced out of apartment buildings. Assaults have been reported from Australia to the Philippines.

On Monday, Ms Fabiana Zepeda, the head nurse of Mexico's national health system, known as the IMSS, pleaded with people at a press conference to stop assaults against health workers.

She said the IMSS has recorded at least 21 attacks on staff in 12 states, but many more have been reported through social media.

"We invite you, sincerely, to respect us," she said with tears in her eyes. "We need the utmost solidarity in these times that call for all Mexicans to stick together," she said in a presentation during the Health Ministry's daily Covid-19 presentation.

Mexico had 10,544 confirmed cases of Covid-19 as of Wednesday, which was also the first time it registered an increase of more than 1,000 in a single day.

Apart from aggression, healthcare workers face a beleaguered hospital system that lacks equipment and staff even before the virus spread.

Hospital staff in various cities, including Tijuana, have denounced shortages of protective gear and personnel.

Dr Vargas says her staff are buying their own surgical masks in Mexico City.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has said the country's hospitals are prepared to deal with the crisis.

"We haven't reached capacity yet," he said on Wednesday, while acknowledging that medical equipment is needed to prepare for when the outbreak reaches its peak.

Mexico is expecting to receive 2,500 ventilators from China and the US during the months of April and May.

The government is also seeking to hire more medical staff and has implemented a bonus for those treating Covid-19 patients of about 20 per cent of their salary.

The National Guard began guarding the doors of IMSS hospitals on April 14th to protect workers and patients alike, Ms Zepeda said.

But Dr Vargas says Mexico needs to do more to protect hospital workers from attacks.

"It's unnerving and sad," she said. "People don't understand that some of those health workers who could get hurt from an attack, means fewer workers to treat Covid-19 patients."