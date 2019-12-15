Chilean forces violated rights of protesters, says UN report

SANTIAGO (Chile) • A United Nations human rights report released last Friday accused Chilean security forces of serious human rights violations against protesters over the past two months, including deaths, torture, sexual abuse and the use of excessive force.

The report was released by the UN Human Rights Office, which is headed by former Chilean president Michelle Bachelet - a domestic political rival of current President Sebastian Pinera.

The high commissioner's report, which drew pushback from Chilean officials, urged the government to allow its citizens to demonstrate peacefully without being physically harmed.

"There are reasonable grounds to believe that... a high number of serious human rights violations have been committed," said the report.

"The majority of those who have exercised the right to assembly during this period have done so in a peaceful manner."

Unrest was sparked across Chile on Oct 18 when a student protest over a modest increase in subway fares turned into a much larger and broader movement with a long list of demands that largely have to do with the wide gap between the rich and ordinary Chileans.

The UN investigation highlighted the roughly 350 people left with eye or facial injuries caused by security forces firing shotguns at close proximity to demonstrators. Human rights officials said this proves that "less-lethal weapons" had been used "improperly and indiscriminately".

The investigation also concluded that a large number of detainees were mistreated. Some involved sexual violence, simulated executions and threats to people.

Chile's under-secretary of human rights for the Ministry of Justice, Ms Lorena Recabarren, said the criticism is premature because officials are still investigating the alleged acts. Police reported that they have launched 856 internal investigations, and they have fired eight riot police officers accused of "serious breach of protocols".

"It's necessary to refine and clarify a number of statements and conclusions that, in the government's opinion, are not adequately represented or contain misinformation," Ms Recabarren said.

She said the UN report assumes the existence of human rights violations "before the ongoing investigations are concluded".

