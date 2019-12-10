Chile military plane with 38 on board goes missing on way to Antarctica

SANTIAGO, CHILE (AP) - Chile's air force said it lost radio contact with a transport plane carrying 38 people on a flight on Monday evening (Dec 9) to the country's base in Antarctica.

It said the military had declared an alert and activated a search and rescue team.

The C-130 Hercules carried 17 crew members and 21 passengers. The personnel were to check on a floating fuel supply line and other equipment at the Chilean base.

The plane took off at 4.55pm from the southern city of Punta Arenas, which is more than 3,000 kilometres from the capital Santiago.

Contact was lost at 6.13pm, the statement said.