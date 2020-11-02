Canary in the coal mine

The Antarctic tundra, like the tropical rainforest of South-east Asia, is never silent. Yet, the soundscapes could not be more dissimilar. In the forest, insects buzz, reptiles hiss and birds chirp, but as we neared the South Pole, it was the landscape that resounded.

Waves crashed against the boat. Winds howled through gaps in ice and rock, and sea ice crackled like hot oil in a wok. But as this tropical girl discovered during a 10-day expedition cruise last November to the tip of the Antarctic Peninsula, the icy continent and the ocean surrounding it are far from barren.