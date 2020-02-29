Coronavirus: Canadian province Ontario confirms eighth case

TORONTO (REUTERS) - Canada's province of Ontario confirmed its eighth case of the Covid-19 disease caused by the newly-identified coronavirus in its capital city of Toronto, health officials said late on Friday (Feb 28).

The infected individual was identified as a man in his 80s who had a travel history to Egypt, officials said in a statement.

After the man arrived in Toronto on Feb 20, he presented himself at Scarborough Health Network's General Hospital's emergency department on Thursday, the statement added.

According to the statement, he was isolated as he was tested for coronavirus and discharged home the same day feeling well for self-isolation.

The Toronto Public Health service is actively tracing the man's contacts, the statement said.