Canada's Justin Trudeau makes waves online with new beard

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Canada on Jan 6, 2020.
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Canada on Jan 6, 2020.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
43 min ago

TORONTO (REUTERS) - For the second time in five months, Canadian social media users are obsessing over Mr Justin Trudeau's face.

In September, it was old pictures of the Canadian prime minister in blackface that got him in trouble during the election campaign.

In January, it's Mr Trudeau's facial hair that is trending online after a picture posted to Instagram by his personal photographer showed a pensive-looking Trudeau sporting a neatly trimmed salt-and-pepper beard.

The Instagram post, which offered few details, got dozens of comments along the lines of "We need answers about the beard,"and the hashtag #trudeaubeard trended on Twitter in Canada with thousands of posts.

Mr Trudeau has sported facial hair in the past, including a moustache and goatee while in opposition. But as prime minister, he has thus far been clean-shaven.

His office did not immediately respond to queries on Tuesday (Jan 7) about the beard's provenance or whether Mr Trudeau, 48, plans to keep it.

Canadian pop culture commentator Shinan Govani said the beard was reminiscent of Mr Trudeau's father, Pierre, who sported a similar, somewhat scruffier look while briefly in opposition in 1979.

"If any world leader can get away with that Brooklyn creative look, it is Justin, though," he wrote in an e-mail.

Political style consultant and former New Democratic Party adviser Ian Capstick said he expects the post-vacation beard to be short-lived: "It's a risky play at this stage for him to be sort of seen taking up too much space on a beard when the world is burning down."

This morning, @harjitsajjan and I met with Chief of the Defence Staff General Jonathan Vance & Deputy Minister for Defence Jody Thomas to discuss the latest developments in Iraq. The safety & well-being of Canadians in the region is our top priority, and we’ll keep monitoring the situation closely and encouraging de-escalation. 🇨🇦 Ce matin, @harjitsajjan et moi avons tenu une rencontre avec le général Jonathan Vance, chef d’état-major de la Défense, et Jody Thomas, sous-ministre du MDN, pour discuter des derniers développements en Irak. La sécurité et le bien-être des Canadiens dans la région est notre priorité absolue. Nous continuerons de suivre la situation de près et d’encourager la désescalade.
View this post on Instagram

This morning, @harjitsajjan and I met with Chief of the Defence Staff General Jonathan Vance & Deputy Minister for Defence Jody Thomas to discuss the latest developments in Iraq. The safety & well-being of Canadians in the region is our top priority, and we’ll keep monitoring the situation closely and encouraging de-escalation. 🇨🇦 Ce matin, @harjitsajjan et moi avons tenu une rencontre avec le général Jonathan Vance, chef d’état-major de la Défense, et Jody Thomas, sous-ministre du MDN, pour discuter des derniers développements en Irak. La sécurité et le bien-être des Canadiens dans la région est notre priorité absolue. Nous continuerons de suivre la situation de près et d’encourager la désescalade.

A post shared by Justin Trudeau (@justinpjtrudeau) on

Topics: 

Branded Content