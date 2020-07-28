Canada warns young adults of risk after spike in new cases among them

MONTREAL • Canadians under the age of 39 make up a clear majority of new Covid-19 cases in the country, the health authorities said, warning young adults that they are not "invincible" against the disease.

"Recent national surveillance data shows that young adults aged 20 to 39 years of age account for the highest incidence rates across all ages in Canada," chief public health officer Theresa Tam said in a statement on Sunday.

For the week ending July 22, the incidence rate was highest among young men and women aged 20 to 29 (14.4 and 13.8 cases per 100,000 people, respectively), followed by those aged 30 to 39.

"Younger Canadians are not invincible" to the disease, she warned, noting that it is not only the elderly who are at risk of serious health problems if infected.

Dr Tam pointed out that of the coronavirus cases reported to public health last week, 63 per cent involved people under 39 years of age, of whom roughly one-third were hospitalised.

There was an average of 485 new cases reported daily across the country last week.

As Canada continues to lift lockdown restrictions, Dr Tam called on fellow citizens to be cautious and to respect social distancing and hygiene measures.

"In the absence of a vaccine, living with Covid-19 is not with-out risk," she added.

According to the latest available figures, Canada has so far recorded more than 113,900 cases of the new coronavirus and some 8,900 deaths.

Public health guidelines are widely respected in Canada, but even so, several hundred people protested in Quebec City on Sunday against the wearing of face masks, which are now compulsory in the French-speaking province.

Protesters said they believed that they should have a choice on whether to wear a mask and it should not be up to the government to mandate its use, CTV News reported.

Others expressed scepticism and cited conspiracy theories about masks and, in some cases, the Covid-19 pandemic itself.

Quebec and Ontario are the two provinces hit hardest by the virus in Canada.

In Quebec, over 58,500 people have been diagnosed with the virus while more than 5,600 have died, a Global News report said. More than 50,700 people have recovered.

The province has stepped up its testing capacity in recent days. More than 1.1 million residents have been tested for Covid-19 so far, said the report.

In Ontario, more than 38,600 have contracted the virus, with a death toll of over 2,700.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE