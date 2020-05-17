Canada to extend wage subsidies, Air Canada to shed workforce

OTTAWA • Canada will extend a costly emergency wage subsidy programme until the end of August to help companies retain employees during the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said.

The programme is already budgeted to cost C$73 billion (S$73.9 billion), or half the entire value of all the direct spending the Liberal government has unveiled to help people and firms cope with the disruption caused by shutdowns.

"Business owners, please take confidence from this announcement - you have now some runway to catch your breath as you get restarted. So please bring back your employees," Mr Trudeau told a daily briefing on Friday.

Only firms which have seen a drop in revenues of 30 per cent or more are eligible for the subsidy, a threshold that Mr Trudeau said the government might cut to ensure more enterprises can benefit.

Ottawa is also promising unemployed Canadians up to C$2,000 a month under a separate programme.

The National Post this week cited internal government papers telling employees vetting claims to ignore most potential cases of cheating. The official opposition Conservatives accuse Mr Trudeau of turning a blind eye to fraud.

"We made the deliberate choice to get the money out the door to millions of Canadians who needed it... we will ensure that fraudsters or people who got the benefits unfairly or inappropriately will have to pay them back," Mr Trudeau said.

Many of Canada's 10 provinces have started to slowly reopen their economies while maintaining strict rules on physical distancing and social gatherings.

Meanwhile, Air Canada has announced that it will lay off at least half of its staff due to the collapse of its business during the coronavirus pandemic.

The airline decided to slash its workforce after reducing flights by 95 per cent due to border closures and lockdown measures, it said in a statement e-mailed to employees and seen by AFP.

The company, which employs about 38,000 people, says it does not expect a return to normal for a long time.

