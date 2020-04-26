Canada shooter's rampage began with assault on girlfriend

OTTAWA • The worst mass shooting in Canada's history started with the suspect assaulting his girlfriend, and this may have been the "catalyst" for the 22 grisly slayings that followed, police said.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Superintendent Darren Campbell, at a news conference on Friday describing the 13-hour manhunt for the shooter, who also injured three people, said his motives are still under investigation.

Meanwhile, Canadians paid tribute to the victims with a vigil held online because of the pandemic.

The suspect's beating of his girlfriend, who managed to escape and hide in nearby woods and later informed police that her attacker wore a patrolman's uniform and drove a mock squad car, "could very well have been the catalyst to start the chain of events", Mr Campbell said.

"It was a significant assault," he said, suggesting also that her escape may have further enraged the shooter, 51-year-old denturist Gabriel Wortman.

Police previously described the girlfriend simply as "a key witness" who helped identify the armed suspect after she emerged from hiding last Sunday morning, about nine hours into the shooting and arson.

Thirteen victims had been identified by then in the Nova Scotia seaside community of Portapique.

Overnight, Wortman may have fled the dimly lit area by driving through a field or, disguised as an RCMP officer, slipping past barricades, Mr Campbell said.

The police superintendent acknowledged a long gap after the first of three clusters of killings, which included a drive-by shooting of a woman, two motorists he had pulled over and shot dead and several people whose homes were set ablaze.

Twenty-five police units, including a dog team and a helicopter, had been deployed in the search of Portapique's dirt roads and brush, and a subsequent manhunt.

"I can't imagine any more horrific set of circumstances when you're trying to search for someone that looks like you," Mr Campbell said. This "obviously complicated things" and gave the suspect an advantage over police, the public and "every person that he encountered through the course of his rampage", he added.

Surveillance videos showed Wortman had "come fairly close to some of our officers and did not engage them".

His guns, police said, were acquired in Canada and the United States. He also took the sidearm and magazines off a veteran policewoman, Constable Heidi Stevenson, after ramming head-on into her car and shooting her dead.

