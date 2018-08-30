Canada in last-ditch talks with US to preserve Nafta

WASHINGTON • A day after United States President Donald Trump threatened to exclude Canada from a revised North American Free Trade Agreement (Nafta), top Canadian officials raced to Washington and said they were moving "full steam ahead" to try to reach a compromise that could save the trilateral pact.

Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said yesterday that she was optimistic about having productive trade talks with the US.

"Mexico has made some significant concessions which will be really good for Canadian workers," Ms Freeland told reporters before beginning a second day of talks with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and White House aide Jared Kushner.

"On that basis, we are optimistic about having some very good productive conversations this week."

The last-ditch discussions come as Canada faces an ultimatum from the Trump administration, which has promised to ink a trade deal with Mexico in days and leave Canada out of the pact.

Ms Freeland, who cut short a trip to Europe to fly to Washington, must now decide by tomor-row whether to join a revised pact that has been a source of contentious negotiations for a year or allow her country to be cast out of an agreement that has been critical to its economy.

"We will, as we have done throughout this negotiation, stand up for the Canadian national interest and for Canadian values while looking for areas where we can find a compromise," she said on Tuesday before heading to meet Mexican officials.

Canada may have little choice but to sign on to the pact. In the nearly quarter century since Nafta went into effect, various industries, such as automakers and food suppliers, have built coordinated supply chains across the continent.

If those links are splintered by new trade agreements, "we are clearly left off worse than we were before", said Mr Christopher Wilson, deputy director of the Wilson Centre's Mexico Institute.

The effects would be especially severe for the global auto industry, which has built its supply chain around North America and relies on materials and components from Canada.

Auto industry groups warned that a Nafta without Canada would drive up prices for US manufacturers and make them less competitive with foreign companies.

"It is imperative that a trilateral agreement be inked," Mr Jay Timmons, president and chief executive of the National Association of Manufacturers, said in a statement.

Dairy was scheduled to be the main focus of the talks in Washington yesterday, an official familiar with the negotiations said.

Mr Trump has previously said that Canada must reduce its tariffs on dairy and dismantle a dairy system designed to avoid oversupply to reach a deal.

At the same time, the US has prepared scenarios that would allow Canadian negotiators to claim a win on other issues, allowing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his team to save face, two US officials said.

Given that Canada is just one-tenth the size of its superpower neighbour, and that it sends about three-quarters of its exports to America, the Prime Minister's bargaining hand is limited.

"It really puts the Prime Minister and minister Freeland in a tough spot," said Mr Bill Anderson, a director of the Cross-Border Institute at the University of Windsor in Ontario. "From the Canadian perspective, being asked to turn on a dime, here is the deal, take it or leave it, is offensive.

"But at the same time, the Canadian government is very pragmatic. I don't think they will walk away from a deal and end up with nothing."

NYTIMES, BLOOMBERG, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE