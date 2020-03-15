Canada adopts trade pact with US, Mexico

OTTAWA • The Canadian Parliament has rushed through ratification of the new US-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade pact before taking a three-week break to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, a top government official said.

Canada was the last of the three signatories to formally adopt the pact, prompting congratulations from the United States and Mexico.

The House of Commons Lower Chamber, which had weeks of deliberations left, agreed on the instant approval on Friday after opposition legislators dropped their objections.

The Upper Senate Chamber backed the pact later in the day, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland told reporters.

"(This) was entirely within the power of Canadian legislators to do, something we were able to do to help the Canadian economy at this challenging time, and I would like to thank legislators from all parties," she said.

The only remaining step is formal approval by the governor-general - the representative of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Canada's head of state - which is a formality.

The USMCA was designed to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement, which US President Donald Trump strongly opposed on the grounds that it had cost hundreds of thousands of American jobs.

"Now that the USMCA has been approved by all three countries, a historic new chapter for North American trade has begun," US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said in a statement.

In a letter to the US Congress last Wednesday, Mr Lighthizer sent notice of an entry-into-force date of June 1 for the USMCA.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said the approval was good news for Mexico at a time of economic and financial instability.

REUTERS