Brazil's leader defies health advice as virus toll mounts

BRASILIA • Wearing a face mask, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro posed for photographs with children plucked out of a crowd of supporters on Sunday, disregarding public health advice aimed at containing one of the world's worst coronavirus outbreaks.

Mr Bolsonaro's latest flouting of social-distancing guidelines came after he lost two health ministers in a month, both of whom resisted his fight against quarantines. Brazil's confirmed cases of the virus passed those of Spain and Italy last Saturday, making it the site of the world's fourth-largest outbreak.

Health Ministry figures released on Sunday evening showed that 7,938 new cases were recorded in the past 24 hours, bringing the total above 241,000, while the death toll increased by 485 to 16,118.

In an online video, Mr Bolsonaro said he welcomed the rallies at the presidential palace in what has become a nearly bi-weekly affair, with the President and supporters defying quarantines that have the support of most Brazilians.

"Above all (the people) want freedom, they want democracy, they want respect," he said, adding that Brazilians want to get the economy back up and running again as quickly as possible.

An opinion poll released last Tuesday showed two-thirds of Brazilians agreed with the need for social distancing to contain the outbreak, which governors and health experts recommend, while Mr Bolsonaro tries to open gyms, hair salons and other businesses.

Last Friday, Dr Nelson Teich resigned as health minister as he and the President showed themselves increasingly out of step, with Mr Bolsonaro calling for a rollback of state quarantines and for the widespread use of unproven drugs, such as chloroquine, to fight the virus.

Meanwhile, the healthcare system of Sao Paulo, Brazil's largest city, is in danger of collapsing from the weight of mounting Covid-19 cases, its mayor warned on Sunday. Hospital intensive care units have been overrun with patients, Mr Bruno Covas said.

"We are nearing the most difficult time. Our intensive care beds are at 90 per cent capacity," and the regular hospital beds are at 76 per cent capacity, said Mr Covas.

With the healthcare infrastructure already stretched to the limit, the infection rate continued to run high and new cases continue to rise, he added.

As of Sunday, Sao Paulo state, home to 20 million residents, has reported 62,345 cases and 4,782 deaths from Covid-19.

Mr Covas has suspended one of the region's lockdown measures - banning cars from circulating one day a week - because data showed that drivers who could not circulate took public transport, leading to overcrowding on the mass transit system.

