Brazil's Covid-19 death toll now world's second-highest

RIO DE JANEIRO • Brazil has claimed the unenviable position of having the second-highest coronavirus death toll worldwide. It is behind only the United States, where several states have posted record daily case totals, signalling that the crisis is far from over.

Brazil's health ministry on Friday recorded 909 deaths in the past 24 hours, putting the total at 41,828 - meaning that the country of 212 million people has now surpassed Britain's Covid-19 death toll.

Experts warn that the actual number of cases in Latin America's biggest economy could be many times higher than the confirmed figure of 828,810.

"Some areas are at a critical stage" in Brazil, with intensive care unit occupancy levels of more than 90 per cent, World Health Organisation (WHO) emergencies director Mike Ryan told journalists in Geneva.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who threatened earlier this month to quit the WHO over "ideological bias", has dismissed the virus as a "little flu" and berated state officials for imposing lockdowns.

Almost four months after Brazil's first virus case was detected, the outbreak is far from controlled, although some major cities like Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro have moved to reopen their economies.

Sao Paulo state, with 46 million people, is by far the hardest hit, with 10,368 deaths - about a quarter of the country's total - and 167,900 infections.

Rio de Janeiro has seen 7,417 deaths and nearly 78,000 cases.

Latin America is the latest epicentre in the world's battle with the coronavirus, which emerged in China late last year.

The region has recorded more than 1.5 million infections and 75,000 deaths, with no signs that the spread of the virus is slowing.

In the US, which has confirmed the most Covid-19 deaths - over 114,000 - more than a dozen states, including two of the most populous, Texas and Florida, reported their highest daily case totals last week.

Worldwide, the pandemic has killed more than 425,000 people and infected over 7.7 million.

Brazilians critical of their government's ambiguous response to the surging pandemic dug 100 symbolic graves and stuck black crosses into the sand of Rio's Copacabana beach last Thursday in a tribute to their countrymen who have died of Covid-19.

The visual effect is reminiscent of images from locations around the world where the coronavirus crisis has hastened the digging of fresh graves - particularly in the Amazonian city of Manaus in Brazil's north.

The mock graves on the beach were dug overnight opposite the ritzy Copacabana Palace Hotel in a protest mounted by non-governmental organisation Rio de Paz.

"Here we have reproduced, in this postcard Rio setting, what we see in our cemeteries," Mr Antonio Carlos Costa, president of Rio de Paz, told Agence France-Presse.

"The President has not realised that this is one of the most dramatic crises in Brazil's history," said Mr Costa, who criticised Mr Bolsonaro for not showing solidarity with the suffering.

"Families are mourning thousands of dead, and there is unemployment and hunger."

Not everyone agreed with the protest. An angry man pulled out crosses, shouting against the symbolic tribute.

Another man, who said his 25-year-old son died of Covid-19, went around replacing the fallen crosses.

"It's such a tragedy," said passer-by Marcia Lucia Dias.

"It's frightening to see the crosses. But this is really happening. Our authorities contradict themselves and we don't know what to do."

