Brazil's Bolsonaro to be tested again for coronavirus

RIO DE JANEIRO • Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who met US President Donald Trump less than a week ago, will be retested for coronavirus following a negative test last Friday, Brazil's Estado de S.Paulo newspaper reported.

The test will be done early this week in order to rule out any chance the President has the virus, the newspaper said, without naming the source of the information. A representative for Mr Bolsonaro's press office declined to comment.

Mr Bolsonaro and a large Brazilian entourage, including Cabinet ministers, met Mr Trump and other senior US officials last weekend at Mar-a-Lago.

One of the party, Mr Bolsonaro's communications secretary Fabio Wajngarten, tested positive for Covid-19 last Thursday and is in quarantine at his home.

Charge d'affaires Nestor Forster Jr at the Brazilian Embassy in Washington, who was also present at the Trump dinner, has also now tested positive, GloboNews television channel reported last Friday.

Mr Bolsonaro said earlier in the day that he had tested negative for coronavirus, in a post on his Facebook page.

"Tests negative for Covid-19 Mr President of the Republic Jair Bolsonaro," the post said, above an old image of Mr Bolsonaro making an obscene local gesture in an apparent response to some media reports that a first test had been positive.

REUTERS