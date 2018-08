SAO PAULO (AFP) - Brazil's leftist Workers' Party nominated its charismatic founder Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva for the upcoming presidential contest on Saturday (Aug 4) despite him being imprisoned for corruption.

In a message from Lula read to the party convention in Sao Paulo, he said, "Brazil needs to restore its democracy."

Although serving a 12-year sentence for corruption, Lula remains by far the frontrunner in opinion polls.

(This story is developing)