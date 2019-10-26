Brazil robber refuses to take money from elderly woman

PIAUI (Brazil) • In an unusual act, a pharmacy robber in Piaui, Brazil, refused to take the money of an elderly woman - he even planted a kiss on her forehead as his partner emptied the cash register.

Pharmacy owner Samuel Almeida said two armed men barged in on Oct 15, demanding that the cashier hand over all the money in the register, according to Brazilian news outlet G1 via Daily Mail.

The elderly woman, a customer, then offered one of the robbers her money.

According to Mr Almeida, the criminal refused, saying: "No, ma'am, you can be quiet. I don't want your money."

In security footage posted by Infosaj on YouTube, one of the robbers is seen tapping the elderly woman's shoulder as if he is trying to calm her down, before kissing her on the forehead.

Both robbers were armed and wore helmets. They reportedly took US$240 (S$330) in cash.

Mr Almeida has sought help from the police, who have been searching the neighbourhood for the suspects.

PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER/ASIA NEWS NETWORK