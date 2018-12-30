Brazil moving its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem matter of 'when, not if': Source

RIO DE JANEIRO (REUTERS) - A senior Israeli official visiting Brazil said on Sunday (Dec 30) that Brazil's President-elect Jair Bolsonaro told top officials from Israel that it was a matter of "when, not if" he moves his country's embassy to Jerusalem.

The far-right Bolsonaro, who takes office on Tuesday and is hosting an Israeli delegation led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has said he would like to follow the lead of US President Donald Trump and move the embassy. But he has come under pressure from Brazil's powerful agriculture sector not to do so, as it could hurt Brazilian exports to Arab nations.