Brazil leader accuses actor of financing Amazon fires

SAO PAULO • Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has claimed, without evidence, that Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio financed fires being set in the Amazon rainforest. This is the right-wing leader's latest broadside in casting blame over the rainforest fires that have generated international concern.

Mr Bolsonaro appeared to be commenting on social media postings claiming that the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) had paid for images taken by volunteer firefighters that it then supposedly used to solicit donations, including a US$500,000 (S$684,000) contribution from Mr DiCaprio.

The WWF has denied receiving a donation from Mr DiCaprio or getting photos from the firefighters.

"This Leonardo DiCaprio is a cool guy, right? Giving money to torch the Amazon," Mr Bolsonaro said last Friday during brief remarks in front of the presidential residence.

Mr DiCaprio denied donating to the WWF. In a statement, the actor lauded "the people of Brazil working to save their natural and cultural heritage". But, he said, "while worthy of support, we did not fund the organisations targeted".

The actor has been an outspoken advocate on behalf of combating climate change, speaking frequently about environmental issues including the Amazon fires. His Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation, which is focused on projects that "protect vulnerable wildlife from extinction", is part of the Earth Alliance.

Meanwhile, four members of non-governmental organisation Alter do Chao Fire Brigade were arrested last Tuesday, with police accusing them of setting fires in order to document them and drum up more donations. They were later released on a judge's order.

Politicians and other NGOs fiercely criticised the arrest, saying it was part of a concerted attempt by Mr Bolsonaro's government to harass environmental groups.

Scientists and activists blame land speculators, farmers and ranchers for setting the fires to clear land for agricultural use, saying that deforesters are being emboldened by Mr Bolsonaro's rhetoric of promoting development and farming over preservation.

The Amazon rainforest is considered a bulwark against global climate change.

Mr Bolsonaro has repeatedly lashed out at various factions in casting blame for the forest fires.

He talked about Mr DiCaprio last Thursday during a live webcast, saying the WWF paid the firefighting NGO to take pictures of forest fires in the Amazon.

"So what did the NGO do? What is the easiest thing? Set fire to the forest. Take pictures, make a video," the President said. "(WWF) makes a campaign against Brazil, it contacts Leonardo DiCaprio, he donates US$500,000."

"A part of that went to the people that were setting fires. Leonardo DiCaprio, you are contributing to the fire in the Amazon, that won't do," Mr Bolsonaro added.

