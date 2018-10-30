Book-toting Brazilians make a point at the polls

RIO DE JANEIRO • Brazilians opposed to far-right presidential front runner Jair Bolsonaro started a Twitter trend by casting their ballots with books in hand - a jibe at Bolsonaro backers who posted selfies of themselves voting with firearms.

Pointedly picking their titles - including 1984, How Democracies Die and How To Talk To A Fascist - opponents of the former army captain turned the hashtags #LivroSim and #ArmaNao (BooksYes, GunsNo) into trending topics on social media as Brazil voted on Sunday in a divisive run-off election.

It was a tongue-in-cheek reply to Mr Bolsonaro's supporters who posted images of themselves voting with their guns during the first-round election on Oct 7.

"I took this book with me to vote. What about you?" Ms Eliane Brum wrote on Facebook, posting a picture of herself with Portuguese writer Valter Hugo's book Dehumanisation.

"I brought two," another voter tweeted, posting pictures of The Importance Of The Act Of Reading by Brazilian educator Paulo Freire, and a book by Portuguese Nobel Prize-winner Jose Saramago.

The idea was a nod to the leftist candidate facing Mr Bolsonaro, Mr Fernando Haddad, an academic with degrees in law, economics and philosophy who was education minister under former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

It was also a subtle protest against the at times violent rhetoric used by Mr Bolsonaro, who has vowed to "cleanse" Brazil of leftist "reds", and once said a female lawmaker he opposed was "not worth raping".

That lawmaker - Ms Maria do Rosario, of Mr Haddad's Workers' Party - posted a selfie of herself voting with a book titled Brazil: Never Again, a treatise on the brutal military dictatorship (1964-1985).

Mr Bolsonaro is an unabashed admirer of the military regime.

