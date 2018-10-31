Bolsonaro, Trump bromance in the offing?

SAO PAULO • He has vowed to drain the swamp, slash regulations and get tough with China. Evangelicals and gun-rights advocates love him. He has denounced the media as "fake news". Political foes? Lock 'em up.

Brazil's President-elect, Mr Jair Bolsonaro, is an ardent admirer - and shrewd imitator - of his US counterpart, Mr Donald Trump.

And that could usher in one of the warmest bilateral relationships in the Western Hemisphere.

Mr Trump called to congratulate Mr Bolsonaro on Sunday night shortly after the far-right congressman scored a resounding victory at the polls, winning 55 per cent of the vote following a mud-slinging campaign with a leftist rival.

Mr Bolsonaro and Mr Trump spoke of "a strong commitment to work side by side" on issues affecting Brazil, the United States and beyond, the White House said.

Mr Trump has bullied and wrangled with other leaders in the Americas, including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto.

But in Mr Bolsonaro, Mr Trump will find a doppelganger whose world view and pugnacious style are strikingly similar to his own.

"Just like he wants to make America great, I want to make Brazil great," Mr Bolsonaro, a former army captain, said in a televised interview in July.

The 63-year-old ran as an outsider bent on smashing what he sees as a corrupt and hidebound political system that has forgotten ordinary citizens.

His fiery rhetoric and slurs against gays, women and minorities have thrilled followers who view him as an authentic straight shooter. He has championed law and order, patriotism and religious values. And he has demonised his leftist detractors as enemies of the people.

While many world leaders have held Mr Trump at arm's length, Mr Bolsonaro has made no secret of his esteem. He has praised the US' 45th president as a gutsy, decisive commander who has prevailed in the face of unfair criticism.

"Mr Trump faced the same attacks I am facing - that he was a homophobe, a fascist, a racist, a Nazi," Mr Bolsonaro told Reuters last year before his candidacy caught fire. "But the people believed in his platform. I was rooting for him."

Such blandishments are likely to play well with Mr Trump.

Mr Christopher Garman, chief Americas analyst for New York-based political risk consultancy Eurasia Group, said a new cross-hemisphere bromance could be in the offing.

"Bolsonaro not only is a self-professed fan of Donald Trump, but both were elected on a wave of anti-establishment anger with relatively similar ideological proclivities," Mr Garman said.

Mr Bolsonaro has already signalled his plan to shift Brazilian foreign policy hard to the right, a development that would play well with the Trump administration.

He has said he will move Brazil's embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, following the lead of the US.

And similar to Mr Trump, Mr Bolsonaro is rethinking his country's membership in multinational organisations and treaties that he thinks might not be in Brazil's best interest, including the Mercosur trade bloc, the Brics group of large emerging economies and the Paris climate accord.

Mr Bolsonaro is also questioning Brazil's relationship with China, which he views as a predatory economic partner. The Asian giant is Brazil's biggest foreign buyer of soya beans, iron ore and other commodities. But Mr Bolsonaro is alarmed at a spate of Chinese purchases of Brazilian energy and infrastructure companies.

"The Chinese are not buying in Brazil. They are buying Brazil," he has warned repeatedly.

He has also pledged to cut government advertising for media that "lie".

Late on Monday, he said in an interview with Globo TV: "I am totally in favour of freedom of the press... But if it's up to me, press that shamelessly lies will not have any government support."

During his campaign, he imitated Mr Trump's strategy of aggressively confronting the media. In particular, he took aim at Globo TV and Brazil's biggest newspaper, the Folha de S.Paulo.

REUTERS