Bolivia rocked by violence after Morales steps down

LA PAZ • Bolivia's capital La Paz was rocked by violent clashes overnight, with buildings set on fire in apparent retaliatory attacks after President Evo Morales, the country's leader since 2006, resigned under pressure over a disputed election last month.

Mr Morales said on Sunday that he would step down to ease the violence that has gripped the South American nation since a disputed election, though he stoked fears of more unrest by lashing out at a "civic coup" against him and saying his home had been attacked.

Tensions around the country, which have been simmering for weeks, mounted late into the night amid a political vacuum after Mr Morales, his vice-president and many of his political allies in government stepped down.

In the capital and the eastern city of Santa Cruz, crowds cheered the resignation of Mr Morales, a leftist, who sparked anger by running for a fourth term in defiance of term limits before claiming victory in an election mired in allegations of fraud.

But as night fell, gangs roamed the streets, looting businesses and setting fire to properties.

Prominent opposition figure and academic Waldo Albarracin tweeted that his house had been set on fire by pro-Morales supporters.

Another widely-shared video appeared to show people inside Mr Morales' property, with graffiti daubed on the walls, after he flew to another part of the country.

According to Bolivian law, in the absence of the president and vice-president, the head of the Senate would normally take over provisionally. However, Senate president Adriana Salvatierra also stepped down late on Sunday.

Legislators were expected to meet yesterday to agree on an interim commission or legislator who would have temporary administrative control of the country, according to a constitutional lawyer.

A report from the Organisation of American States released early on Sunday said Bolivia's Oct 20 election should be annulled and a new vote held, after the group found "clear manipulations" of the voting system.

