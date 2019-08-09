Bodies of teen murder suspects believed to be found in Canada

TORONTO • Canadian police said on Wednesday they had found two bodies which they believe are of the fugitive teenage boys charged with killing a university lecturer, and who were also suspects in the murders of two tourists in British Columbia.

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, both from Port Alberni, British Columbia, fled from British Columbia to Manitoba and were the targets of an intense three-week manhunt.

Police declined to disclose how the two died, saying that they would wait for autopsies to confirm their identities and cause of death.

The pair were charged with second-degree murder last month of Mr Leonard Dyck, 64, a botany lecturer at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Canada. They were also suspects in the murders of Ms Chynna Deese, 24, of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Mr Lucas Fowler, 23, from Sydney, Australia.

The pair's bodies were found near Gillam, Manitoba, 1km from where the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said it had previously discovered significant evidence, and 8km from where McLeod and Schmegelsky's burning car was found on July 22, police said.

Searchers had to contend with difficult terrain and thick forest. Linking arms and traversing ground - as is normally done in search operations - was impossible, police said.

At its peak, the investigation included members of the Canadian air force and military, as well as drones, dogs, emergency crews and RCMP major crime units.

The search weighed on the tiny, remote communities of northern Manitoba, as residents suddenly found themselves host to police and military personnel.

British Columbia RCMP said at a press conference that the investigations into the deaths of Mr Dyck, Ms Deese and Mr Fowler continued.

