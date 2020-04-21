At least 16 killed in Nova Scotia mass shooting

MONTREAL • A gunman killed at least 16 people in a shooting rampage in a rural community in Nova Scotia, Canada, in what was among the country's worst mass killings in recent memory.

The police said the mass shooting, which began in the town of Portapique last Saturday night, ended about 12 hours later at a petrol station about 35km away in Enfield, north of Halifax, where the gunman died.

The police would not elaborate on how he died, though witnesses told local news outlets they heard gunfire leading up to his death.

A police officer was among those killed, officials said.

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, citing commissioner Brenda Lucki of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), said the 16 dead did not include the gunman. He was previously identified by the authorities as Gabriel Wortman, 51.

A motive for the mass shooting was not immediately clear. The police said that it did not begin as a random act but that the killings became random as the spree progressed.

The commissioner said police did not consider the killings to be an act of terrorism.

Officials said Wortman, a denturist from Nova Scotia, had no apparent link to at least some of his victims, and was not known to the police. They said one line of investigation would be whether the coronavirus pandemic had anything to do with the killing rampage.

Chief Superintendent Chris Leather from the Nova Scotia RCMP said the episode began on Saturday night when the police were called to a home, where they discovered dead bodies inside and outside the residence.

Over the next 12 hours, police officers pursued Wortman across the province. Ms Lucki said the crime scene stretched over a 50km area.

Mr Leather said Wortman appeared to be dressed as a police officer and was driving a vehicle made to resemble an RCMP car.

Officials said Gabriel Wortman, a denturist from Nova Scotia, had no apparent link to at least some of his victims, and was not known to the police. They said one line of investigation would be whether the coronavirus pandemic had anything to do with the killing rampage.

The authorities said that Wortman then switched vehicles and was seen driving a silver Chevrolet Tracker in the Milford area.

The chief superintendent said the bodies of the victims were discovered in multiple locations and that several structures were set on fire.

Among the victims was veteran RCMP officer Heidi Stevenson, a mother of two.

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil said it was "one of the most senseless acts of violence in our province's history" at a time when the province was already being buffeted by the coronavirus.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who thanked the police for their work, said: "Our hearts go out to the people who have lost loved ones."

The National Post quoted Mr Tom Taggart, a councillor who represents Portapique in the municipality of Colchester, as saying the community was devastated.

He described the community as a "subdivision in the woods where people have acre lots along the shore", and where Wortman owned three properties.

"It's absolutely unbelievable this could happen in our community. I never dreamt this would happen here," Mr Taggart said.

NYTIMES, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE