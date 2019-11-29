7 killed in small plane crash in Canada

MONTREAL (DPA) - Seven people have been killed after a small aircraft "collided with terrain" on Wednesday (Nov 27) in the Eastern Ontario region of Canada, authorities said.

The single-engine Piper PA-32 aircraft was travelling from Toronto when it crashed approximately 7.5 kilometres north of Kingston airport at around 5pm, the Transport Safety Board of Canada (TSB) said in a statement on Thursday.

TSB said all seven people on board were killed, and that they were investigating the cause of the crash.

"There were reports of deteriorating weather at the time of the occurrence," TSB said.

"Prior to the occurrence, there were communications between the pilot and Kingston Flight Service Station. The investigation will seek to obtain further details on communications."

Citing police, local broadcaster Global News reported that three children were among the dead.

CBC reported that the pilot was from Texas in the United States that his three children and wife were also on board.