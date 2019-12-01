2020 Rally of Chile axed as violent unrest grips country

SANTIAGO • Chile's round of the 2020 world rally championship has been axed, the latest high-profile event cancelled in the wake of violent unrest in the troubled South American nation which has left 23 people dead.

"It's with great sadness that we have cancelled the scheduled race, it's official," said Mr Mauricio Melo, president of Chile's motorsports federation, last Thursday, adding that security measures could not be guaranteed. The Rally of Chile had been set for April 16 to 19, the same month that a referendum on a new Constitution is set to take place.

Chile is in the grip of its worst social crisis in three decades.

Since Oct 18, furious Chileans have been protesting against social and economic inequality. There is also public anger over an entrenched political elite that comes from a small number of the wealthiest families in the country, among other social issues.

As well as fatalities, the crisis has led to around 2,000 injuries, including some 280 people who suffered eye damage from shotgun pellets.

Elsewhere in the country's sports arena, the national football championship has been suspended, while star players Arturo Vidal of Barcelona and Inter Milan's Alexis Sanchez decided to support protesters and refused to play in a friendly against Peru in Lima last week.

The final of the Copa Libertadores was switched from Santiago to Lima as a result of the crisis.

Mr Melo, meanwhile, insisted that the 2021 and 2022 editions of the Rally of Chile would go ahead as planned.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE