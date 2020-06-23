1 Virus numbers still rising

The coronavirus pandemic is still accelerating, according to the World Health Organisation, which on Sunday reported a record rise in global cases, most of which came from North and South America. Covid-19 deaths in Brazil, the world's second worst-hit nation after the United States, has topped 50,000, with more than one million confirmed cases.

The Covid-19 pandemic shows no signs of flagging, with cases breaching the nine million mark and infection numbers hitting a new daily high. In a clear sign that the virus continues to rage across the globe, flare-ups happened across the United States and new cases hit Germany and Australia.

3 Jalan Besar to get revamp

Elder-friendly amenities and mixed-generational facilities are on the cards for Housing Board estates in Jalan Besar GRC. These are among several major amenities in the new five-year masterplan for the area unveiled by the Jalan Besar Town Council on its website yesterday.

4 Oil price woes hit Malaysia

Plunging oil and gas prices are set to further hammer Malaysia's economy, as state oil firm Petronas faces depressed demand due to global coronavirus lockdowns. Petronas' woes mean it may not be able to help bail the country out of its financial tight spots this time.

5 Call for citizens to step up

Amid the crisis of a generation, the Singapore Together movement has become even more imperative and necessary. The movement, which is based on partnerships so that the Republic emerges stronger, needs citizens to step up to take part, says Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Indranee Rajah.

People in Singapore have stepped up to help those in need and those most affected by Covid-19. From January to last month, $90 million was donated to the Community Chest, the Community Foundation of Singapore's Sayang Sayang Fund, and through online donation platform Giving.sg.

7 Price freeze on 100 items

Prices of 100 daily essential items sold under the FairPrice house brand will be frozen until the end of the year, as part of a support package to help Singaporeans manage the cost of living. These items include groceries such as rice, oil, beverages and poultry, as well as batteries, toiletries and household cleaners, said NTUC Enterprise yesterday.

8 Call for more union leaders

NTUC has been nudging white-collar workers to stay updated on the technology front, labour chief Ng Chee Meng said yesterday, as he urged more professionals to become union leaders. He added that NTUC has been innovating to better help workers who are over 40.

Work on the Punggol Regional Sports Centre will start soon, but it may not be ready by 2023 as planned because of the coronavirus crisis, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu said yesterday. Lessons from the pandemic could also be used in the design of some facilities.

In the second season of cross-border crime thriller The Bridge, a yacht registered in Singapore has drifted ashore in Johor with the remains of an Indonesian family on board. Home-grown actress Rebecca Lim says viewers will see a darker side of her returning character, detective Serena Teo.

