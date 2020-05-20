Brazil has the third highest number of coronavirus cases in the world. With 255,368 cases as of yesterday, it has now surpassed Britain, Spain and Italy, and is behind only the United States and Russia. The country has registered more than 16,800 Covid-19 deaths.

Singapore's circuit breaker will formally end on June 1, paving the way for the country to restart its economy and take its first steps towards a "new normal". But this will not mean a return to life before the coronavirus. Singapore will proceed with caution in the first phase, and many restrictions will continue to be in place.

Basic training for about 8,000 servicemen will resume from May 26, seven weeks after it was suspended in line with nationwide circuit breaker measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus in Singapore. Strict health and safety measures will be in place.

United States President Donald Trump has threatened to end funding and leave the World Health Organisation (WHO) unless it commits to snap reforms and demonstrates independence from China. But Beijing has accused the US of shifting the blame.

The Covid-19 crisis will not lead to the end of globalisation but to modified globalisation, a renewed push on climate change and a battle of narratives, European Union diplomat-in-chief Josep Borrell tells associate editor Vikram Khanna.

Urban development and infrastructure consultancy Surbana Jurong has refuted what it called "unfounded accusations of profiteering and corruption" relating to its involvement in the setting up and operation of community care facilities for Covid-19 patients. The Temasek-owned firm said allegations of profiteering are false and disrespectful to staff.

Since last week, 150 people have applied for the new Covid-19 job openings. All in all, about 1,500 people are needed to fill swabber, swab assistant, operations support and site supervisor positions. The recruitment drive is meant to help with increased testing for the virus in Singapore.

Hong Kong's unemployment rate hit 5.2 per cent last month - the seventh straight month of increase and the highest in more than a decade - as the pandemic continues to batter an economy already in recession. The underemployment rate is also up, adding one percentage point to 3.1 per cent last month - the highest in more than 15 years.

The coronavirus crisis has dashed the sporting hopes of about 60,000 Singapore student-athletes this year. The Ministry of Education said yesterday that the National School Games, which had been suspended, are now cancelled as there is not enough time to complete competitions.



Filming the rural sitcom Bless This Mess was a blow to the ego for actor Dax Shepard, who says he is a proficient mechanic in real life. He and Lake Bell play a couple (above) who leave New York City for what they think will be a simpler life as farmers in rural Nebraska. But they quickly realise farming is much harder than they thought and the property they bought turns out to be a money pit.

