1 16 die in Canada shooting

A gunman killed at least 16 people in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia during a 12-hour rampage, the authorities said, in what was the worst mass shooting in Canada's recent memory. The gunman, 51-year-old denturist Gabriel Wortman, was killed, but the police provided few details about his death.

The next few days are a critical period that will determine whether the circuit breaker measures can be eased by May 4, infectious disease experts said yesterday. Today marks 14 days since the measures, meant to stem the spread of the coronavirus infection, came into effect in Singapore.

Officials in Malaysia said they are casting their net wider in the fight against the pandemic by tightening safeguards around migrant workers, who are among the most vulnerable to Covid-19 as they often live in cramped conditions. The country is host to 2.2 million documented foreign workers, and another 3.3 million illegal workers and their families.

4 Forcing tech giants to pay

Australia will force Google and Facebook to pay media outlets for their content, the government announced yesterday, vowing to lead the world in making the tech giants share lucrative advertising revenues with traditional media.

5 Lessons from Qing era

In charting its foreign policy amid Covid-19 upheavals and the South China Sea dispute, China could take a leaf from the book of emperors of the Qing dynasty, says global affairs correspondent Goh Sui Noi.

Consumers lost $2.37 million in prepayments last year, owing to the sudden and unexpected closures of businesses ranging from renovation contractors to fitness clubs. Nearly half of this was the result of the shuttering of at least 15 car dealerships, as well as the non-transfer of car ownership by these dealers.

Motor traders are still selling cars during this period of heightened safe distancing, but they are doing so online because all car showrooms - which are deemed to be non-essential - are closed. Checks by The Straits Times revealed that all major authorised dealerships have been garnering interest and orders via the Internet.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore and Enterprise Singapore have introduced a scheme where eligible banks can borrow at near-zero interest rate. This is meant to support bank lending to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that want to take out government-assisted loans during the downturn.

9 Charity through chess

Chess grandmaster Kevin Goh is surprised his #ChessAgainstCovid charity initiative has raised more than $31,000 since it began on April 11. He is hoping to reach the target of $100,000 for the Lakeside Family Services' Caring Amidst Covid-19 Fund, which offers assistance to needy individuals and families adversely affected by the pandemic.

Demand for library books and materials has surged as a result of the circuit breaker measures. In addition to 8,000 newly curated e-books with unlimited checkouts, more than 1,000 e-books for adults can now be borrowed without waiting time from the National Library Board (NLB). It saw an 82 per cent jump in e-book loans in the second week of April compared with the same period last year.

