1 Bolivia President resigns

Bolivian President Evo Morales, South America's longest-serving president and a towering figure for the region's left-wing movements, resigned after election irregularities triggered weeks of violent clashes and intervention from the armed forces.

2 HK police fire live shots

Hong Kong police fired at least two live shots at protesters during clashes yesterday in the Sai Wan Ho district east of Hong Kong's main island, where protesters had heeded a call to block roads and build barricades.

An e-scooter rider has been charged over a fatal accident with a cyclist in Bedok North in September. Malaysian Hung Kee Boon, 20, was charged with causing the death of logistics assistant packer Ong Bee Eng, 65, by performing a rash act.

4 Traumatic dog meat trade

Cambodian dog meat traders kill thousands of canines a day in a shadowy business that traumatises workers and exposes them to deadly health risks. But animal welfare activists say consumption has declined as the region's middle class has grown - more people own pets, and there is greater stigma associated with eating dogs.

The district council elections in Hong Kong later this month are attracting unprecedented interest. The performance by pro-establishment groups will be viewed as an indicator of sentiment towards Beijing, says East Asia editor Goh Sui Noi.

The vehicle population here grew by 1.4 per cent in the first nine months of the year to 970,344, despite a zero-growth cap on the vehicle quota system.

7 Caregivers with dementia

More elderly caregivers looking after their spouses or children with disabilities are finding it harder to do so as they themselves develop dementia. Eldercare experts attribute the trend to the ageing population, the prevalence of dementia and smaller household sizes.

Singapore will invest US$2 billion (S$2.7 billion) in funds that have a strong green focus as part of the Monetary Authority of Singapore's green action plan.

9 Sundram finds joy in Laos

Former Singapore national coach V. Sundram Moorthy has led Laos' Under-19 footballers to qualify for the AFC U-19 Championship in Uzbekistan next year.

10 Aliff Aziz held after brawl

Singapore singer-actor Aliff Aziz, 28, was arrested after a drunken early-morning brawl in Orchard Road on Sunday. A video of the incident shows the singer being taken down by several police officers.

